GRANITE CITY - A Granite City resident has been granted pretrial release from custody after committing domestic battery against an elderly victim.

John N. Rushing Jr., 42, of Granite City, was charged on Dec. 27, 2024 with aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

Descriptions of the charges state that on Dec. 22, 2024, Rushing struck the victim, a household or family member, “about the face with a closed fist. He reportedly knew the victim was 60 years of age or older at the time of the incident.

Rushing’s criminal history dating back to 2001 includes several prior charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, burglary, property damage, and much more. Court documents note Rushing is also currently on parole in Illinois.

The Granite City Police Department acted as the arresting agency in this case.

Rushing was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim in this case and remain at least 500 feet away from them at all times. He is also banned from the victim’s residence and may not possess any firearms while on pretrial release.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

