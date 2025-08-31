GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man accused of throwing a billiard ball at a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy and more now faces criminal charges.

Ronald L. Jones, 34, of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 25, 2025 with one count each of aggravated assault of a peace officer, firefighter or EMS (a Class 4 felony) and resisting a peace officer (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Aug. 23, 2025, Jones allegedly knowingly and without legal justification threw a billiard ball at a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy while they were performing their official duties.

Jones is additionally accused of fleeing on foot from the same officer in an attempt to resist his lawful arrest.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Jones, who was ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

