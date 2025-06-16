GRANITE CITY – A Granite City resident accused of causing “great bodily harm” while driving under the influence has been released from custody pending a felony charge.

Khalil R. Pryor, 23, of Granite City, was charged on June 9, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of aggravated driving while under the influence.

On April 12, 2025, Pryor allegedly drove a Jeep Cherokee on State Street in Granite City while under the influence of alcohol. He was then involved in a motor vehicle accident which resulted in “great bodily harm” to the victim, according to court documents.

The case against Pryor was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

