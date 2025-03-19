GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man faces a new domestic battery charge after multiple prior convictions for the same offense.

Dennis W. Narvaez, 43, of Granite City, was charged with his fourth offense of domestic battery, a Class 3 felony, on March 10, 2025.

Narvaez is accused of striking a household or family member in the face on March 8, 2025. A petition to deny his pretrial release states the incident occurred in an alleyway and was overheard by a nearby witness. The victim told officers Narvaez struck her in the mouth, and she sustained a small laceration to the face.

Narvaez had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 2008, 2012, and 2020, each in Madison County. At the time of this latest incident, he was on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Madison County court records indicate Narvaez was released from the Madison County Jail to be held at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

