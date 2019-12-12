GLEN CARBON - A Granite City man - Nathan Allen Edwards - has been arrested on second-degree kidnapping charges for a case that began in Crestwood, Mo., and ended in Glen Carbon.

Edwards, 42, is of the 4200 block Marigold Drive in Granite City. He is facing a kidnapping charge with his girlfriend.

On December 10, 2019, officers of the Glen Carbon Police Department were contacted by the Crestwood, Missouri Police Department. Crestwood P.D. asked for assistance in locating a suspect in a kidnapping case in a trailer in Glen Carbon.

“Officer Bronson Painter and Sgt. Jeff Blind was instrumental in locating and arresting the suspect and deserve kudos,” Lt. Wayne White of the Glen Carbon Police Department, said. “The suspect was identified as Nathan Allen Edwards. Edwards was charged in Missouri for second-degree kidnapping with a $250,000 bond.

“Edwards is currently being held at the Madison County Jail. Glen Carbon Police filed the Illinois State Charge of Fugitive from Justice. Edwards is awaiting extradition back to Missouri.”

