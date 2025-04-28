GRANITE CITY – An 18-year-old from Granite City faces six felonies after striking a juvenile with a firearm, firing the weapon near an occupied parking lot, and more.

Leiland O. Ruckel, 18, of Granite City, was charged on April 25, 2025 with the following offenses:

Armed Violence (Class X felony) Aggravated Battery (Class 3 felony) Aggravated Battery (Class 3 felony) Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 felony) Aggravated Unlawful Possession of Weapons (Class 4 felony) Article continues after sponsor message Mob Action (Class 4 felony)

On April 18, 2025, Ruckel and a juvenile allegedly struck a 14-year-old victim about the head and body at a public place in the 4200 block of West Chain of Rocks Road in Chouteau Island, Ill. Ruckel was reportedly armed with a 9mm handgun during the incident, which he is accused of firing recklessly in the vicinity of an occupied parking lot.

A petition was filed to deny Ruckel’s pretrial release, adding the situation quickly escalated after Ruckel approached the victim while armed “during a gathering on Chouteau Island.”

“Victim and witnesses report that defendant pointed the firearm at the victim, then struck him about the head with the firearm and juvenile ... also struck the victim,” the petition states.

“Both suspects then fled to a motor vehicle. Numerous witnesses report that the defendant then fired his weapon repeatedly from the roof of the motor vehicle in a threatening manner, while numerous persons were fleeing from the parking lot.”

Officers observed a laceration on the victim’s head, in addition to shell casings found in and on Ruckel’s vehicle at the time of his arrest. Once located, the juvenile who acted with Ruckel in committing mob action “confirmed that [Ruckel] was armed, and struck the victim, admitting to his role in this offense.”

Ruckel was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

