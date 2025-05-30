GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man with a criminal past faces a new felony after stabbing someone who “attempted to calm him down” during a disturbance.

Blake L. Jakson, 31, of Granite City, was charged on May 28, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery. Jakson allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen with a knife on May 27, 2025.

A petition from the State’s Attorney’s Office to deny Jakson’s pretrial release states that after officers responded to a report of a stabbing, the victim and a witness told authorities Jakson was intoxicated and “causing a disturbance” shortly before stabbing the victim.

“During the disturbance, the victim attempted to calm him down,” the petition states. “The defendant retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, causing a laceration. The victim was transferred to the hospital and later released.”

Jakson’s criminal history shows prior convictions for residential burglary, theft, criminal trespass to land, and drug possession dating back to 2010 in Madison and St. Clair Counties. At the time of this latest offense, Jakson was reportedly on probation from the case of drug possession, which was filed last year in St. Clair County.

The latest case against Jakson was presented by the Granite City Police Department. Jakson was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

