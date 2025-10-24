GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man faces his third charge of driving under the influence and his fifth charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license in his latest felony case.

Patrick A. Sanders, 60, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, one being a Class 2 felony and the other being a Class 4 felony. He was also charged with a Class 4 felony count of driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Sanders allegedly drove a Chevrolet Silverado on Palmer Avenue in Granite City while under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 12, 2025. He had previously been convicted of driving under the influence on two prior occasions in 1994 and 2000, both in Madison County.

Charging documents state Sanders had also previously been convicted of driving on a revoked or suspended license in four prior cases – two from 1996, one from 1998, and one from 2021, each in Madison County.

The Granite City Police Department presented the latest case against Sanders, who was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Sanders has been ordered not to operate any motor vehicle while or possess any firearm on pretrial release. He was additionally ordered to surrender any firearms and/or Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in his possession to the Granite City Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

