GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man accused of domestic battery, weapon offenses, and more is the subject of two different felony cases filed on the same day.

Travis R. Stevenson, 37, of Granite City, was charged on July 14, 2025 with the following offenses:

Criminal damage to property (Class 4 felony) Domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor) Interfering with the reporting of domestic violence (Class A misdemeanor)

Stevenson was charged in a separate felony case, also filed on July 14, with the following offenses:

Possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender (Class X felony) Fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor)

On July 13, 2025, Stevenson allegedly struck the victim about the head and face with a closed fist, causing bodily harm to the victim, who was a family or household member of Stevenson. He was additionally accused of causing over $500 worth of damage to the victim’s iPhone and preventing them from calling 911 to report the incident of domestic violence.

According to the state’s petition to deny Stevenson’s pretrial release from custody, the situation escalated after Stevenson became angry with the victim and “repeatedly struck her about the face with a closed fist.”

“He then threatened her with a firearm, and took her cell phone, preventing her from contacting police,” the petition states. “He eventually threw her phone on the ground, causing it to break. Defendant was eventually found hiding under a bed in the residence, attempting to conceal himself from police.”

The petition also notes that a firearm was covered from Stevenson’s vehicle. Stevenson was previously charged with domestic violence in a case from May of 2025 and previously ran from police on June 15, 2025. Therefore, the petition states Stevenson “is a threat to this victim, the community and a risk of flight.”

The state’s petition was granted, with a Detention Order stating Stevenson “has a history of violent offenses involving this victim and the community at large.”

The Detention Order adds Stevenson is currently on unsupervised probation in St. Louis. He also has a prior conviction of felon in possession of a weapon and previously served time in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of a stolen vehicle, controlled substance possession, and violating probation.

Stevenson was charged in the second felony case with illegally possessing a Ruger Security 9mm handgun and fleeing from the Granite City Police Department on a motorcycle after being given a visual or audible signal to stop on June 15, 2025. The firearm was unlawful for Stevenson to possess as a “repeat felony offender” previously convicted in Madison County of burglary in 2018 and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon in 2021.

The Granite City Police Department presented the latest cases against Stevenson, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail. He was ordered to have no contact with the domestic battery victim while in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

