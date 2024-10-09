GRANITE CITY - A series of burglaries, stolen vehicles, property damage and more have led to nine felony charges being filed against a man from Granite City.

Jacob L. Bronaugh, 28, of Granite City, was charged with the following on Sept. 30, 2024: Burglary (Class 2 felony) Unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony) Criminal damage to property (Class 3 felony) Burglary (Class 2 felony) Criminal damage to property (Class 4 felony) Criminal damage to property (Class 4 felony) Unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony) Unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony) Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (Class 4 felony)

These charges stem from a series of offenses carried out throughout the month of August 2024.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Bronaugh allegedly entered a building without authority on Horseshoe Lake Road in Pontoon Beach, which was property of Site One Landscaping Services, with the intent to commit a theft. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a stolen Dodge Ram truck and criminal damage in excess of $10,0000 to an electrical gate and trailer at a nearby property.

A petition to deny Bronaugh’s pretrial release states he “was identified on video surveillance as the suspect who broke into a commercial facility, burglarized a building, then stole a work truck, driving through an electrical gate to flee.”

Article continues after sponsor message

On the same day, Bronaugh also reportedly entered Plaza Laundry in Granite City without authority. He was additionally charged with causing over $500 in damage to the front doors and glass windows at the establishment, as well as over $500 in damage to an ATM.

The petition adds Bronaugh used the stolen work truck while attempting to steal the ATM, “during which he pulled the ATM from its fixed position, then fled from that scene as well.”

On Aug. 13, 2024, Bronaugh was charged with knowingly possessing a stolen Yamaha motorcycle. The petition to keep him detained states he was seen riding on the back of the stolen motorcycle, with the driver claiming Bronaugh “brought it to him, attempting to sell it.”

Eight days later on Aug. 21, 2024, he was charged with unlawful possession of another stolen motorcycle, a Ducati Super Sport. This time, Bronaugh was the driver of the vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.

“He fled, leading police on a high speed chase at approximately 100mph, eventually crashing the motorcycle into a median,” the petition states. “Defendant is a flight risk and a risk to the community at large."

While committing these offenses, Bronaugh was reportedly out on pretrial release from a previous Madison County criminal case. The Granite City Police Department presented the latest case against Bronaugh, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: