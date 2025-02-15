GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child faces 13 felony counts after the victim reported the abuse to a teacher.

Jeremy D. Mifflin, 39, of Granite City, was charged with 13 Enhanced Class X felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on Feb. 13, 2025.

From Feb. 1 to 10, 2025, Mifflin allegedly committed a series of acts of sexual assault on an 11-year-old child.

According to a petition to deny Mifflin’s pretrial release, the victim informed a teacher of Mifflin’s “creepy” behavior on Feb. 10. The teacher took the victim to a social worker and Student Resource Officers, and the victim told them Mifflin had repeatedly sexually assaulted her and shown her pornography.

“[Mifflin] is interviewed and he denies everything,” the petition states. “A search warrant is executed on the residence. In the house, police recover items that corroborate the victim’s] statements.”

A search warrant was also executed on Mifflin’s phone. Authorities found photographs and videos on the device which were consistent with the victim’s description, along with other folders “nested within folders” and encrypted.

The next day on Feb. 11, the victim was interviewed at the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and further detailed the series of sexually abusive acts committed against her by Mifflin.

Court records show Mifflin also has an active order of protection, which was issued on Feb. 13, 2025 and is set to expire on March 6, 2025.

The case against Mifflin was presented by the Granite City Police Department. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

