EAST ST. LOUIS - Douglas J. Kiffmeyer, 45, of Granite City, entered a guilty plea to a 17-count federal indictment for wire fraud, failure to file individual and corporate tax returns and money laundering on Tuesday in federal court in East St. Louis.

Kiffmeyer held himself out to the public as a retirement planner, financial consultant, and tax advisor. He operated businesses under the names of Modern Retirement Professionals and Kiffmeyer Tax Advisory Group, Inc. He solicited funds from clients for personal investments and made personal expenditures with investor funds that totaled approximately $1.5 million.

Article continues after sponsor message

The U.S. Attorney's Office in East St. Louis said: "Very little of the investor funds were ever used for their intended purpose, with most of the funds going to pay for Kiffmeyer’s personal expenses. None of the money received was reported by Kiffmeyer as income to the corporation or as personal income to the Internal Revenue Service. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10, 2020."

The charges against Kiffmeyer were the result of an investigation conducted by the Illinois Securities Department and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division.

More like this: