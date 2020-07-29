MADISON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police released the name of the man involved in the fatal multi-vehicle traffic crash on Monday on Interstate 255 as Kyle Hill, 29, of Granite City.

Hill, the driver of a blue Honda, died in the Monday morning accident at Interstate 255 Northbound Milepost 26.6, Madison County.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police

District 11

WHAT: Multi Vehicle Fatality Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 255 Northbound Milepost 26.6, Madison County

WHEN: July 27, 2020 at 10:55 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2010 Blue Honda Car

Unit 2- 2018 White Honda Civic

Unit 3- 2019 Blue International Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination

DRIVER: Unit 1- Kyle Hill, 29-year-old male from Granite City, IL. - Deceased

Unit 2- Todd Gerdes, 45-year-old male from St. Charles, MO – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Unit 3- Edon Mehmeti, 25-year-old male from St. Louis, MO – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1was traveling north on Interstate 255 at milepost 26.6 in Madison County. The driver of Unit 1 was traveling too fast for conditions in heavy rain and lost control, left the roadway to the left and crossed the center median. Unit 2 was traveling south on Interstate 255 and was struck head on by Unit 1. Unit 2 came to rest off the right side of the southbound lanes of Interstate 255 and Unit 1 continued northbound in the southbound lanes. Unit 3 was traveling south on Interstate 255 and was unable to avoid striking Unit 1 head on. The driver of Unit 1 is deceased.

The driver of both Unit 2 and Unit 3 were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All lanes of Interstate 255 southbound were closed for approximately 30 minutes. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

