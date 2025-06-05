GRANITE CITY – A man from Granite City remains in custody as a felony domestic battery charge marks the latest in his history of domestic violence against the same victim.

Cesar A. Cendejas, 25, of Granite City, was charged on May 27, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery.

Cendejas is accused of strangling a household or family member on May 25, 2025.

A petition to deny his pretrial release, filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, states Cendejas was out on pretrial release at the time of this latest offense from a pending domestic violence case involving the same victim.

The state’s petition to keep Cendejas in custody was granted, with a Detention Order adding Cendejas agreed in March of 2025 to have no contact and stay away from the victim in this case.

The case against Cendejas was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

