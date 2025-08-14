



GRANITE CITY – A man from Granite City remains in custody after a string of domestic violence incidents over the course of 11 days resulted in significant injuries to the victim.

Anthony S. Tartt, 37, of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 7, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery, a Class 4 felony count of unlawful restraint, and a Class 3 felony count of driving while license is revoked/suspended.

From July 21 to Aug. 1, 2025, Tartt allegedly punched a household or family member in the face and arms multiple times, threw them into a living room wall, and more, causing the victim to sustain multiple finger and rib fractures.

According to the state’s petition to deny Tartt’s pretrial release from custody, the victim reported Tartt battered her from July 21 to Aug. 1, 2025, resulting in multiple injuries discovered after the victim sought treatment from a local hospital.

“As a result of being battered, [the victim] suffered fractures in her ribs on the right side of her body and fractures on her left middle finger and left pinky finger,” the petition states.

During the same time period, Tartt reportedly stabbed the victim “with a screwdriver in the abdomen” and “screwed the bedroom door shut while [Tartt and the victim] were inside the bedroom, preventing [the victim] from leaving the room and house to seek help.”

Tartt was additionally accused of operating a motorcycle on Aug. 6, 2025, when his driver’s license was revoked, after being convicted on nine previous occasions for the same offense.

The latest case against Tartt was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.