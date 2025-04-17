GRANITE CITY – Two incidents of domestic battery within days of each other have led to a Granite City man’s arrest and detention.

Brandon M. Payne, 24, of Granite City, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated battery and a Class 4 felony count of unlawful restraint. He was additionally charged with Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and criminal trespass to a residence.

On March 28, 2025, Payne allegedly strangled a household or family member and unlawfully prevented them from leaving a Granite City residence. Three days later on March 31, 2025, he reportedly bit the same victim and trespassed at a different Granite City residence.

According to a petition to deny Payne’s pretrial release, officers observed bruising on the victim’s neck consistent with their description of the first incident on March 28. When the victim attempted to leave the residence, “the defendant continued to grab her, stopping her from leaving.”

On March 31, Payne entered another Granite City residence he had previously been trespassed from. The victim was also present in the residence at the time and told authorities Payne bit her. Officers again observed injuries consistent with her report, including a bite mark on the victim’s right wrist and forearm.

In addition to being trespassed from the latter residence in February of 2024, Payne is also the subject of an active Order of Protection which was issued in May of 2024 and is set to expire in 2026.

Payne’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

