GLEN CARBON - A Granite City man remains in custody following multiple cases of battery against police officers, a nurse, and more on two different occasions.

Bruce E. Kelly, 70, of Granite City, was charged in two separate cases with aggravated battery of a peace officer. In one case, he was additionally charged with battery and resisting a peace officer.

Article continues after sponsor message

The charges, filed on Nov. 7, 2024, stem from two separate incidents on Oct. 30 and Nov. 3, 2024.

On Oct. 30, Kelly allegedly “threw a brown liquid” on a Glen Carbon Police officer and pushed a nurse. On Nov. 3, he reportedly spit on another victim and a different Glen Carbon Police officer before resisting arrest.

Kelly was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance in both cases. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: