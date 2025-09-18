GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man accused of battering and strangling a domestic battery victim with a piece of rope and more now faces felony charges.

Gabriel D. Reyes-Jimenez, 37, of Granite City, was charged on Sept. 11, 2025 with two counts each of aggravated domestic battery (both Class 2 felonies) and domestic battery (both Class A misdemeanors).

On Sept. 9, 2025, Reyes-Jimenez allegedly caused great bodily harm to a household or family member by striking them about the head and body with a closed fist, striking them in the face and causing a nasal fracture, striking the victim about the body with a rope, and strangling the victim by wrapping a rope around their neck.

According to the state’s petition to deny Reyes-Jimenez’s pretrial release from custody, the victim first reported to a witness, and later to police, that Reyes-Jimenez “became angry about her failing to pack him a lunch” before striking and threatening the victim.

“Later, he repeatedly struck her about the face and body, then [began] striking her about the body with the rope and wrapping the rope around her neck and threatening to kill her,” the petition states.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Reyes-Jimenez, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

