GRANITE CITY – A man from Granite City faces five felony charges after a series of vehicle break-ins.

Jeremy A. Mitchell Jr., 27, of Granite City, was charged with five Class 3 felony counts of burglary and a misdemeanor count of obstructing justice on April 4, 2025.

On Sept. 30, 2023, Mitchell allegedly entered a series of motor vehicles with the intent to commit theft, including a 2018 GMC Sierra, a 2019 GMC Sierra, a 2019 Ford F-150, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, and a 2022 Jeep Gladiator.

Mitchell was additionally charged with obstructing justice for providing a Pontoon Beach Police Officer with a false name.

The case against Mitchell was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

