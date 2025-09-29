GRANITE CITY – A man accused of sharing child porn via Reddit faces three Class X felonies after authorities linked the Reddit account to his Granite City address.

Cameron K. Krause, 21, of Granite City, was charged with three Class X felony counts of child pornography on Sept. 25, 2025.

On March 6, 2025, Krause allegedly shared multiple video files via Reddit depicting children under the age of 13 engaged in sex acts with adults.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the state’s petition to deny his pretrial release from custody, the investigation began after detectives with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department “received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a suspect was disseminating child sexual abuse material via Reddit.”

After serving Reddit and Spectrum with search warrants and/or subpoenas, authorities linked the IP address associated with the dissemination of child porn to an address in Granite City. The case was then transferred to the Granite City Police Department, who executed a search warrant at Krause’s residence at Sept. 23, 2025, when he was taken into custody.

“The defendant admitted to the ownership of the Reddit account associated with the dissemination of child pornography as well as disseminating child pornography via that account and told detectives that he had more CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material] on his computer which was seized,” the petition states.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Krause, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: