MARYVILLE - A Granite City resident faces multiple felonies after allegedly burglarizing two Maryville homes and driving on a suspended license.

Christian N. Calderon-Zarita, 25, of Granite City, was charged with two Class 1 felony counts of residential burglary and a Class A misdemeanor count of driving while license is suspended.

Calderon-Zarita unlawfully entered two different residences on Forest Drive in Maryville on Dec. 31, 2024. He was additionally charged with driving a Chevrolet Equinox on the same street at a time when his license had been revoked or suspended.

A petition was filed to deny Calderon-Zarita’s pretrial release, stating he “forced entry into two different residences, stealing purses and jewelry” after specifically targeting the Maryville community.

“Defendant was located near the scene and found in possession of stolen property,” the petition adds. “Defendant was not found to have any connection to Maryville, Ill., but apparently came to this community for the purpose of breaking into residential homes.”

Calderon-Zarita’s criminal history shows prior charges of residential burglary, second-degree burglary, and stealing $750 or more, each filed in St. Louis County in 2017.

The state’s petition to keep Calderon-Zarita detained was upheld by a detention order, which notes his history of prior burglary convictions, lack of compliance with police orders, and details of additional evidence found in this case.

“Belongings from the residences were found in defendant’s car,” the detention order states. “Defendant’s shoe matched muddy print[s] in one of the houses.”

The Maryville Police Department presented the case against Calderon-Zarita. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

