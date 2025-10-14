



GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man has been charged for his role in an alleged vehicle burglary which resulted in a shot being fired towards a juvenile victim.

James H. Dickson, 27, of Granite City, was charged on Oct. 6, 2025 with aggravated discharge of a firearm (a Class 1 felony), felon in possession of a weapon (a Class 3 felony), burglary (a Class 3 felony), and possession of burglary tools (a Class 4 felony).

Dickson, or an individual for whom Dickson is legally accountable, allegedly discharged a firearm in the direction of a 17-year-old juvenile victim on Oct. 3, 2025. The weapon, a Taurus G3C 9mm handgun, was unlawful for Dickson to possess as a felon previously convicted of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in a Madison County case from 2024, for which he was on probation during these latest offenses.

Dickson was additionally accused of entering a Chevrolet Malibu located on Poplar Street in Granite City with the intent to commit a theft while in possession of “hammer and a screwdriver, suitable for use in breaking into a motor vehicle,” according to charging documents.

According to the state’s petition to deny Dickson’s pretrial release from custody, the juvenile victim reported seeing three males breaking into a car parked near his residence. He then yelled for them to stop before the situation escalated.

“The males fled, but one turned, firing in the direction of the victim, who fled into his residence,” the petition states. “Officers located a shell casing on the street and the firearm in a nearby alley. They located this defendant and a juvenile co-defendant running nearby.”

Dickson and one of his alleged juvenile co-defendants later reportedly admitted to breaking into cars, but both denied being the shooter, claiming the third juvenile co-defendant fired towards the victim. However, Dickson allegedly admitted owning the gun and providing it to the other co-defendant, and both admitted to fleeing after the shooting and disposing of evidence.

The state’s petition to keep Dickson detained was granted. The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Dickson, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

