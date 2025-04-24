GRANITE CITY – A man from Granite City is accused of felony domestic battery and more after strangling the victim and breaking their cell phone.

Bradley E. Peppers, 26, of Granite City, was charged on April 15, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and a Class 4 felony count of criminal damage to property.

On March 22, 2025, Peppers allegedly strangled a household or family member and caused over $500 worth of damage to their iPhone 12 Pro.

A petition to deny Peppers’s pretrial release states the victim told authorities Peppers “became angry with her, broke her iPhone, then choked her with both hands.”

The victim then fled the scene to a neighboring residence to call the police. After seeing Peppers following the victim, the neighbors reportedly intervened to allow the victim to contact the police.

The petition notes Peppers was subject to a no-contact order from 2024 prohibiting him from contacting the victim in this case, “and is alleged to have strangled her on a prior occasion.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Peppers, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

