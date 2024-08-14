GRANITE CITY - A man from Granite City faces multiple criminal charges after injuring a 9-year-old child while evading arrest from a previous criminal case.

James H. Ellis, 28, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony) and resisting a peace officer (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Aug. 5, 2024, Ellis allegedly caused bodily harm to a 9-year-old victim after he “pushed the victim to the ground, causing him to strike his head on the pavement and lacerating his head,” according to Madison County court documents.

Ellis reportedly committed the battery while fleeing on foot from a Granite City Police officer attempting to arrest him; he was wanted on previous criminal charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and more, according to a petition to deny his pretrial release.

“He fled from police on foot, approaching two children and pushing one to the ground, causing him to strike his head on the pavement, causing injury,” the petition states. “Defendant was pursued and arrested, threatening police during booking.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Ellis, who was remanded to jail. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Ellis is currently being held in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.