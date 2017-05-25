GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police arrested a man wanted in relation to an armed robbery, which occurred on April 25, 2017, in the 2200 of Benton St. as well as a disturbance on the 2000 block of Adams St. on May 20, 2017, in which a firearm was discharged.

According to a release from the Granite City Police Department, the same suspect was described in both incidents. On May 23, 2017, detectives from the Granite City Police Department took their evidence to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and were able to attain charges against Devron A. White, 21, of the 2100 block of Benton St. in Granite City.

White was charged with one count of armed robbery, a Class X Felony, and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 Felony.

The warrant was presented to Judge Jennifer Hightower, who set bond for White at $150,000. She also signed a search warrant brought by the Granite City Police Department.

That search warrant was executed on May 24, 2017, according to the release, by the Granite City Warrant Service Team and the Granite City detectives. White was then apprehended without incident. He is currently in the custody of the Granite City Police Department awaiting posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail.

