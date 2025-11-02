



GRANITE CITY – A man from Granite City accused of assaulting an individual with a firearm and stealing a circular saw from the same victim faces multiple charges.

Ruben A. Vasques, 31, of Granite City, was charged on Oct. 21, 2025 with one count each of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons (a Class 4 felony), aggravated assault, and theft (both Class A misdemeanors).

Vasques allegedly assaulted an individual using a Smith & Wesson SD40 firearm on Oct. 20, 2025, thereby placing the victim “in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery, other than by discharge of a firearm,” charging documents state.

His possession of the weapon was unlawful as it was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense, when Vasques reportedly had no valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Card. Vasques is additionally accused of stealing a circular saw from the same victim on the same day.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Vasques, who was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Among the conditions of his release are that Vasques have no contact with the victim from this case; he was also ordered not to enter the premises of the victim’s Granite City residence. Vasques has also been ordered not to possess any firearms while on pretrial release and to surrender any firearms and/or FOID card in his possession to the Granite City Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.