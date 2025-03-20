PONTOON BEACH – A Granite City man facing his second domestic battery charge been released from custody following a violent altercation.

Robert L. Coakley, 41, of Granite City, was charged on March 14, 2025 with aggravated battery (a Class 2 felony) and his second offense of domestic battery (the Class 4 felony).

On Dec. 21, 2024, Coakley allegedly strangled a household or family member by “pulling her hoodie against her neck, thereby impending her ability to breathe,” according to court documents. He also reportedly “grabbed her by the hair and ripped a chunk of hair out of her head.”

Coakley had previously been convicted of domestic battery in a case from 2008, which was also filed in Madison County.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department presented the latest domestic battery case against Coakley, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

