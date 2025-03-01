GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man accused of throwing a hammer at a police officer’s head faces multiple felony charges.

Jimmy W. Overturf, 46, of Granite City, was charged on Feb. 28, 2025 with two count of aggravated battery, one being a Class 2 felony and the other being a Class 3 felony.

On Feb. 27, 2025, Overturf allegedly threw a hammer at a Granite City Police officer, striking them in the head.

The incident unfolded after officers responded to a report of someone trespassing. The property owner told officers Overturf was “located in her shed and was refusing to leave,” according to a petition to deny Overturf’s pretrial release from custody.

Once the officers made contact with Overturf, he reportedly “became verbally combative with officers and threatened to harm them.”

“Officers were required to force open the shed. Upon opening the shed, the defendant began throwing items at them,” the petition states. “Officers deployed tasers and pepperballs in an attempt to subdue the defendant. The defendant continued to refuse to comply with officers commands to exit.

“He then threw a hammer at officers, striking an officer about the head. Officers were eventually able to get the defendant detained.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Overturf, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

