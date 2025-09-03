GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man accused of robbing an elderly victim while armed with a “pellet gun” faces multiple felony charges.

Austin M. Wallace, 20, of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 29, 2025 with a Class X felony count of armed robbery, a Class 1 felony count of vehicular invasion, and a Class 2 felony count of aggravated battery.

On Aug. 27, 2025, Wallace reportedly stole money and a cell phone from a victim 60 years of age or older by use of force while armed with “a pellet gun,” according to charging documents. He is also accused of entering the same elderly victim’s Ford Windstar vehicle by force while the vehicle was occupied and striking the victim about the head and body, causing them to sustain a broken jaw.

According to the state’s petition to deny Wallace’s pretrial release from custody, the victim reported being “accosted outside of 203 Liquor” in Madison

“He reported that a younger white male approached his vehicle, shot out the windows with a pellet gun, then battered him, taking U.S. currency and a cell phone,” the petition states. “Defendant was located nearby, matching the description. Video from the gas station showed defendant approach with a rifle, shoot out the windows, then enter the victim's vehicle, forcing him out.”

Wallace can reportedly then be seen on video “beating the victim unconscious, kicking him in the head, and rummaging through his pockets.” During an interview with authorities, Wallace initially denied his involvement, but argued that “the weapon involved was only a BB gun.”

The Madison Police Department presented the case against Wallace, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

