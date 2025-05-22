MADISON – Two local women were charged on the same day with burglarizing the same residence in Madison.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Joni M. Wilkinson, 38, of Granite City, and Sandra C. Crook, 38, of Madison, were both charged on May 14, 2025 with Class 2 felony counts of burglary.

Article continues after sponsor message

On March 7, 2025, the two allegedly entered the same residence in the 2000 block of McCasland Ave. in Madison without authority and with the intent to commit a theft.

The Madison Police Department presented the cases against Wilkinson and Crook. Both were granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Alton Man Charged With Sexual Abuse, Attempted Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old
4 days ago
Several Charged In Madison County Stolen Vehicle Cases
5 days ago
Joseph A. Torres II Charged With First-Degree Murder After Deadly Dispute At 3rd Chute II
Yesterday
Granite City Domestic Battery Cases Yield Charges Against Two
Jul 1, 2025
10 Charged In Madison County Auto Theft Cases
Jun 25, 2025

 