MADISON – Two local women were charged on the same day with burglarizing the same residence in Madison.

Joni M. Wilkinson, 38, of Granite City, and Sandra C. Crook, 38, of Madison, were both charged on May 14, 2025 with Class 2 felony counts of burglary.

On March 7, 2025, the two allegedly entered the same residence in the 2000 block of McCasland Ave. in Madison without authority and with the intent to commit a theft.

The Madison Police Department presented the cases against Wilkinson and Crook. Both were granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

