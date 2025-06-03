GRANITE CITY - Six Mile Regional Library District has a busy summer ahead.

The library, with two locations in Granite City, will host their annual Summer Reading Program for kids throughout June and July. Executive Director Tina Hubert explained that the library aims to engage the community and help people access services and resources.

“It’s the reason we’re here,” she said. “We’re here for the community, so we try to find programs, services and resources that benefit our community members. That’s the whole reason why we’re here.”

The Summer Reading Program will run at 2 p.m. on Fridays for kids to enjoy. All Friday programs will be held at The Mill in Granite City. These events are completely free and sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

To kick off the Summer Reading Program, “Will Stuck: Pigment of Your Imagination” combines art, color, science and songs on June 6, 2025. On June 13, “Storm Science” will bring weather science to The Mill.

Article continues after sponsor message

On June 20, “Swords and Roses” will offer puzzles and a makeshift escape room for kids to complete. On June 27, Do Art Productions will oversee a craft.

World Bird Sanctuary will stop by The Mill on July 11 to share information about legends, myths and animals. The Summer Reading Program will conclude with an improv show by Monkey Noodle Theatrics on July 18, 2025.

As part of the Summer Reading Program, the library will offer Reading Dragons cards for kids to collect as they hit reading milestones. Hubert emphasized that the goal of the program is to encourage kids to read while providing them with fun activities.

“These are really just programs that are geared toward all ages of kids,” she added. “They have a great time.”

For more information about the Summer Reading Program at Six Mile Regional Library, you can visit the library’s official Facebook page or the official Summer Reading Program webpage on their website.

More like this: