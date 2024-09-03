GRANITE - The annual Granite City Labor Day and Picnic sponsored by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor turned out to once again be a wonderful event for families and children and a way to celebrate the traditions for families.

The event began with the parade through downtown Granite City, starting at Niedringhaus and State Street. Dean Webb, president of GMCFL, noted that the parade has become a tradition for union families in the community and said it brings union families together and demonstrates the pride of what the unions represented have done for the city and the area.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This year's parade marshal was State Representative Katie Stuart.

Article continues after sponsor message

The parade featured a diverse group of participants, including steelworkers, carpenters, electricians, and many other skilled workers.

The parade proceeded to Wilson Park in Granite City, where GMCFL hosted a picnic for union families, offering refreshments and hotdogs.

More like this:

Local Creativity Shines In 2025 Granite City Mardi Gras Parade
Mar 3, 2025
Mardi Gras Celebrations Come to Southwest Illinois In Worden, Granite City
Feb 24, 2025
1st MidAmerica Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants For Granite City School District #9
Feb 26, 2025
Revity Credit Union Supports The United Way
Feb 3, 2025
Revity Credit Union In Granite City Donates To TWIGS Through Jeans Fridays/Saturdays Program
Mar 17, 2025

 