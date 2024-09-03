GRANITE - The annual Granite City Labor Day and Picnic sponsored by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor turned out to once again be a wonderful event for families and children and a way to celebrate the traditions for families.

The event began with the parade through downtown Granite City, starting at Niedringhaus and State Street. Dean Webb, president of GMCFL, noted that the parade has become a tradition for union families in the community and said it brings union families together and demonstrates the pride of what the unions represented have done for the city and the area.

This year's parade marshal was State Representative Katie Stuart.

The parade featured a diverse group of participants, including steelworkers, carpenters, electricians, and many other skilled workers.

The parade proceeded to Wilson Park in Granite City, where GMCFL hosted a picnic for union families, offering refreshments and hotdogs.

