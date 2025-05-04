GRANITE CITY – A case of kidnapping involving a high-speed police chase has yielded major felony charges against a Granite City resident.

Donte T. Pryor Sr., 27, of Granite City, was charged on April 25, 2025, with three counts of aggravated kidnapping, each Class X felonies. He was also charged with a Class X felony count of home invasion, a Class 4 felony count of unlawful restraint, and two Class 4 felony counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

On April 25, 2025, Pryor allegedly kidnapped two toddlers and an adult after unlawfully entering a Granite City residence, then led police on a high-speed chase.

According to a petition filed to deny Pryor’s pretrial release, he “forced two 3-year-old children and [an adult victim] into a vehicle against their will and then fled as [the adult victim] attempted to exit the vehicle.”

The petition adds Pryor proceeded to flee at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, “fled the state, had to be pursued by multiple agencies and a police helicopter before crashing and attempting to run on foot.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Pryor, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

