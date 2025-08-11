GRANITE CITY — Granite City students appear ready for the 2025-2026 academic school year to begin after a Back To School Bash late last week.

Precoat Metals hosted the Back to School Bash, providing free bookbags, school supplies, and refreshments to students in the Granite City School District #9 as the 2025-26 academic year begins.

The event took place at Granite City High School and included hot dogs, snow cones, cotton candy, and other treats for attendees. The celebration aimed to support students and ensure they start the school year prepared.

Volunteers from the Granite City High School Student Council, National Honor Society, and Renaissance program assisted in organizing and running the event. Granite City School District officials expressed gratitude for the partnership with Precoat Metals and the student volunteers.

“We are so grateful for your support and partnership in our mission to uplift and prepare our students,” the district said in a statement.

The event was designed to foster a positive start to the school year for all students.





