GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School junior Brayden Cook has been honored by St. Louis Public Radio with the Best in Show and Best Sports Feature awards as part of the 2025 Teen Photojournalist Prize, the radio station announced Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Cook received the Best in Show award for his photo titled "Ashes and Rainbows," which captures Granite City firefighter Coady Sutton controlling a hose above an abandoned auto body shop ablaze on East 23rd Street on May 27, 2024. His Best Sports Feature-winning image, "Red in the Rain," shows GCHS boys soccer center back Joey Morales picking up cones after a game against Fort Zumwalt West was canceled due to a lightning threat on Sept. 23, 2024, in Granite City.

The recognition includes an $800 Visa gift card for Best in Show and a $200 Visa gift card for the first-place category. In addition, Cook will participate in a master class with STLPR visuals editor Brian Munoz, have his work published on stlpr.org and STLPR social media channels, see his photos displayed on the Public Media Commons big screen, exhibit at the University of Missouri-St. Louis at Grand Center, and receive a framed print of the winning photograph.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Brayden is a rising star—his photography work is exceptional, and it's great to see him get exposure in our area," said Chris Mitchell, manager of district communications and transportation for Granite City School District 9. "It's exciting to have the opportunity to work alongside someone who shares the same passion, and we thank him for all of his work highlighting the Granite City School District and the City of Granite City."

Cook serves as the social media manager for GCHS boys and girls soccer teams and boys volleyball. He also owns BC Photography, a business specializing in high-quality drone imaging and professional photography services.

The STLPR Teen Photojournalist Prize aims to provide professional recognition, publicity, encouragement, hands-on training, and resources to area high school students who demonstrate talent in documenting their world through photography.

To view all the winning photos, visit: https://www.stlpr.org/events/photojournalist-prize.

More like this: