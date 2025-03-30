GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School's Drama Series One-Act Play cast and crew have achieved a significant milestone, winning first place at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Sectional for their performance of the stage play "Almost, Maine."

The team is set to advance to the State Final, which will take place in Oak Lawn, on March 28, 2025.

This opportunity marks an important moment for the students involved, showcasing their dedication and talent in the performing arts.

The success at the sectional level highlights the commitment of the Granite City School District #9 to fostering artistic expression and providing students with a platform to showcase their skills.