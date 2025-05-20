GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is proud to announce that its Job Shadow & Workplace Experience Program, led by business teacher Candi Parker, has been named the 2025 Madison County CTE Program of the Year.

Parker was presented the award by Madison County CTE Director Kaleb Smith at the Madison Country CTE Awards Luncheon on May 15 in Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The exceptional quality of this year’s nominees inspired us to create a new category—the 2025 CTE Program of the Year," said Smith. "From job shadows to internships and capstone projects, students gain essential skills and connections that prepare them for life after graduation. Mrs. Parker's tireless efforts have built a program where employers are not just participants—they’re advocates."

Parker, who is completing her fifth year in GCSD9, teaches business classes at GCHS and Lake Educational Support Services Center (ESSC) and also serves as the and CO-OP and Job Shadow Coordinator. This year, the job shadow program had 85 students and workplace had 50 students.

This inaugural award recognized a program that has fostered significant growth and robust student-employer relationships, providing extensive practical experiences. The GCHS Job Shadow and Workplace Experience Program has grown dramatically—doubling employer partners, expanding placement options, and ensuring every student has access to meaningful, career-aligned experiences.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: