Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 recognized Granite City High School seniors Mackenzie Przybysz and Cleison Miranda-Gomez as Students of the Month for February.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

Article continues after sponsor message

MACKENZIE PRZYBYSZ

President of Book Club ... National Honor Society ... Member of Book, Photography and Science Club ... Daughter of Adam and Kristen Przybysz.

CLEISON MIRANDA-GOMEZ

Two-time Cross Country and Track & Field team captain ... Four-year High Honor Roll ... National Honor Society ... Member of Gracepoint Youth Group ... Son of Hermenegilda Gomez and Anuario Miranda.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: