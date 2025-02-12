Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 recognized Granite City High School seniors Faith Teets and Ryan Rash as Students of the Month for January.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

