GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School hosted a First Responders Career Fair recently, in the Annex Gym, featuring representatives from 17 different agencies. The event provided students with an opportunity to explore various career paths in emergency services and learn about the daily responsibilities of first responders.

Participating agencies included local, state, and federal organizations such as the Granite City Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s St. Louis Division. Federal law enforcement was represented by the United States Marshals Service from both Southern Illinois and Eastern Missouri. Other participants included the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office 911 Office, and several fire departments including Granite City Firefighters Local 253, Mitchell Fire Rescue, and Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to emergency response teams, the fair featured the United States Steel Corporation’s Emergency Department, Survival Flight and Ground EMS, and educational programs from Southwestern Illinois College’s Fire Science and EMS departments. Military branches such as the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and United States Air Force also took part in the event.

The career fair aimed to inform students about the diverse roles within first responder fields and provide insight into the experiences these professionals face on a daily basis.