GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Principal Tim McChristian announced that 586 students earned Honor Roll accolades for the first semester of the 2024-25 school year.

Students who obtained a grade point average of 5.0 or higher during the first semester earned high honors, while students with a 4.2-4.999 GPA with no D earned was named to the honor roll. All GPAs are based on the current semester GPA (not cumulative).

To view the complete list of honorees, click below:

HIGH HONOR ROLL - 256 honorees

HONOR ROLL - 330 honorees

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/default-board-post-page/

board/gcsd9/post/gchs-announces-2024-fall-semester-honor-roll

