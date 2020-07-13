SPRINGFIELD – Granite City now has the top amount of total COVID-19 cases in the region since counting began in March with 221, according to Madison County Health Department statistics. From Saturday to Sunday, there were 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Alton follows Granite City with 188 total COVID-19 cases, Edwardsville has 163, Collinsville 160, Glen Carbon has 95, Godfrey has 58, Madison 55, Bethalto 48, Troy 45, Wood River 31 and East Alton 19.

Macoupin County has 70 total COVID-19 cases, with 3 deaths while Jersey has 44 cases with 1 death, Greene County has 11 total COVID-19 cases and Calhoun County has 2 cases. St. Clair County has 2,347 total COVID-19 cases and 144 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 883 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 6 additional confirmed deaths.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19 deaths:

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 154,799 cases, including 7,193 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,012 specimens for a total of 2,012,994. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 6 –July 12 is 3.0%. As of last night, 1,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: