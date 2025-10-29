EDWARDSVILLE - Although the Warriors ended their season at 5-19-1, the record doesn't indicate the progress the team and its players made throughout the season, according to head coach Grace Hurst.

"I'm pretty frustrated with how our record didn't show our girls' performance throughout the year," Hurst said. "I think it's the same thing I said last year - our girls have grown tremendously. I attribute that greatly to that senior class, because they were my first group, and they just kind of paved the way for this program. So, I think, all in all, frustrated, but it's a bittersweet moment, because I've seen how much they've grown."

The Tigers took complete control of the match in the second set, and dominated with their run at the start of the set.

"That was their job as well," Hurst said. "They came into it, and they performed well. You can't take that away from a good team."

Looking back on the entire season, Hurst was very pleased with how hard her team worked all season.

"I think we did great," Hurst said. "Like I said, our record doesn't show it, but I do think that our girls have grown as volleyball players on and off the court. I think this program is up there and doing well. They've shown their work, I don't know how else to describe that."

The Granite coach is very optimistic about the future of the team and the program in general.

"Yes," Hurst said. "These six seniors will be a huge loss for us, but I think that the future is good, because they've paved the way, and kind of created a culture that we didn't always have.

"This group is very special, and all of them brought something to the table every day, whether they played or not, and I think that's a very important thing. We talk a lot about roles, and all of them worked in their role, and worked really well."

