GRANITE CITY — The Granite City High School football team showed promise in a scrimmage Friday night, Aug. 22, 2025, at home against the nearby Alton Redbirds as they prepare for the upcoming season.

After finishing winless last year with an 0-9 record, the Warriors have focused on improvement during the offseason. Head Coach Steve Roustio noted that the team remains young, featuring many junior and sophomore players. The squad dedicated significant time to strength and agility training in the weight room, efforts that Roustio believes will benefit the team in the fall.

Roustio specifically praised Assistant Coach Sam Fowler for his work with players in the weight room, and defensive coordinator Kyle Thompson for enhancing the team’s agility during the offseason.

Granite City’s season opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2025, when they host Peotone, a team that finished 6-4 last year. The Warriors will then travel to Marion for a 7 p.m. game on Sept. 5, followed by a home game against rival Cahokia at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The Warriors are hoping that their offseason efforts translate into a more successful 2025 season.

