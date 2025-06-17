Photos by Brayden Cook Photography

GRANITE CITY Granite City firefighters responded quickly to a fire at the Rapid Lube service center on Friday, June 13, 2025, successfully containing the blaze and saving the building, Fire Chief Todd Richey said Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Rapid Lube announced on its Facebook page that the Granite City location is temporarily closed due to the fire. Rapid Lube expressed appreciation for customers’ understanding and patience. The company said it will provide updates on reopening as soon as possible.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fire started in the service area of the Rapid Lube location in Granite City. Firefighters faced challenges early on when a new fire hydrant main steamer cap was locked, but crews overcame the obstacle and aggressively attacked the fire, Richey said.

“Our firefighters were real aggressive with attack,” Richey said. “We had issues right off the bat with a new fire hydrant main steamer cap was locked up but they overcame it and did a wonderful job knocking down the fire.”

Granite City’s three fire stations are strategically located throughout the city, which Richey noted is key to the department’s effective response to fires.

Thanks to the efforts of the firefighters, the building was saved and will undergo repairs and reconstruction.

More like this: