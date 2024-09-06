Granite City House Fire

GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2100 block of Lee Avenue late Thursday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Upon arrival, the department deployed its ladder truck and used the nozzle to flow water through a window.

The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control swiftly. The house appeared to be vacant, and no individuals were inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

