GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Adams St. in Granite City around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control for the most part in quick fashion because of the rapid response.

Fire crews stayed on scene for several hours to extinguish the flames and perform overhaul operations.

No injuries were reported.

