GRANITE CITY - Kyleigh Fisher has launched a GoFundMe campaign to fulfill the final wish of her mother, Helena, before her health deteriorates further. Helena was diagnosed in March 2024 with stage 4 breast cancer that has since spread to her bones, liver, lungs, and brain, her daughter said. She added that the disease has severely compromised her spine, with tumors causing fractures.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy, Helena’s prognosis remains limited, with doctors estimating she may have up to 18 months to live, Fisher said. One of Helena’s greatest desires is to visit Louisiana and swim with otters at Magnolia Wilds in Ethel, an experience she has long hoped for.

Helena is not only a mother to Kyleigh and her two brothers, including one with Down syndrome, but also a grandmother to five granddaughters. Before her illness, she worked as a nurse in various settings such as nursing homes, home health, hospice and behavioral health.

Kyleigh’s GoFundMe campaign aims to raise funds to make this trip possible while Helena’s condition allows. The family welcomes donations as well as shares and prayers to support their effort. The campaign can be found by clicking here.

