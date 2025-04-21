GRANITE CITY - Lavoris Montgomery is organizing a fundraiser to support the burial expenses for her grandson, Devontray Jamal Williams, of Granite City, who died in his sleep on April 17, 2025, at the age of 4 months and 17 days.

The infant’s mother, Dekearra Williams, had recently returned to work six weeks earlier and had not yet been able to add him to her insurance policy.

Montgomery expressed the need for assistance and said, “We really could use your help and support in giving my grandson a proper burial.”

The fundraiser aims to provide financial relief during this difficult time for the family.

Click on this link for more information on the GoFundMe.