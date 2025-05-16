GRANITE CITY — The family of Kevin Arthur Ring, a Granite City fast-food worker who was fatally shot on May 16, 2025, is seeking financial assistance to cover burial and funeral costs.

Ring, who was employed at the Hardee’s restaurant in Granite City, had recently moved in with his brother.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched by the family, there are currently no funds available to secure a gravesite or pay for funeral expenses. The campaign aims to raise money to ensure Ring receives a dignified burial.

Ring’s untimely death has left his family in need of support as they make arrangements during this difficult time.

The fundraiser can be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ensure-a-dignified-burial-for-kevin-arthur-ring.

More like this: